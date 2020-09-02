Europe Battles Possible Second Wave

Schools in Europe are beginning to reopen just like here in the U.S., but they may now be fighting a massive second wave of the novel coronavirus.

Right now, Spain is the hardest hit country, adding 57,000 cases in just the past week.

That even outpaces the U.S.

The French government is now looking into another lockdown as cases rise there, too.

But while Europe is seeing a surge, Wuhan, China—where the first cases of the virus turned up—have not seen a case in several weeks.

Tuesday was the first day back to school for Wuhan students.