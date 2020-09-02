Emmet Co. Sheriff Seeking Volunteers for Victim Services Unit

First responders are often called to horrific incidents that leave family members shaken.

It can be tough for them to navigate investigating with giving those loved ones the comfort they need.

That is where victim services units come in and in Emmet County they are looking for more volunteers.

“I just thought why not give it a try and fell in love with it,” said Wendy Kuebler, coordinator for the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office Victim Services Unit.

“I started because it was something I just felt I could give to the community and help people,” Kuebler said.

They act as crisis care responders and work in conjunction with county first responders.

Victim Services Unit volunteers are called to incidents like car accidents, fires, and other tough situations where victims need support.

“The minute you see the victim or the victim’s family and you’re with them, it’s like just this peace comes over you and you know you have a job to do,” Kuebler said. “It is just the most incredible, heart filling thing you could possibly ever do for another human being.”

Emmet County Sheriff Pete Wallin says Victim Services Unit volunteers play a critical role.

“We can go on and do our jobs investigating the crime or the accident and it allows us to concentrate on that and they take care of the victims which is a very important part of it too,” Sheriff Wallin said. “They need help too, and comfort, and that’s what they do, they take care of that part for us.”

Last year, the sheriff says they helped more than 200 victims.

It is a tough job, so they are putting the call out for volunteers.

“We’re looking for people that want to help other people,” Sheriff Wallin said.

That’s what keeps Kuebler involved.

“You know that you’ve helped them, and that’s all that matters,” Kuebler said.

Victims Services Unit volunteers typically choose 6, 12 hour on-call shifts a month. During the shift, volunteers are on-call if first responders need their help. If called out to a call, Kuebler says volunteers will always be in pairs and have a partner.

To learn more, or to apply, contact the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 347-2036.