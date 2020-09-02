Cooking With Chef Hermann: Peach and Blackberry Galette

Peach and Blackberry Galette

Ingredients:

1- 9” pie crust

1 lb. peaches peeled and sliced

1 tsp lemon juice

2 TB cornstarch

2 tsp fresh thyme

10 oz. Blackberries, divided

¼ C sugar

1 tsp instant gel

Egg Wash: 1 egg yolk with 1 TB water

1 TB sugar for sprinkles

Directions:

Mix together the sugar and instant gel and add it to 4 oz. of the blackberries. Cook 4-5 minutes until thick, then add the remaining black berries.

Roll out the pie dough to 1/8th inch. Brush the center with the blackberries/jam. Leaving about a 1 inch margin. Mix together the peaches, lemon juice and cornstarch. Sprinkle the peaches over the blackberries. Sprinkle top with sugar

Fold the edges of the galette over the filling slightly. Brush dough with egg wash.

Bake in 400 degree oven until crust is golden and filling is thick. You may brush the baked galette with clear or apricot jelly (optional).