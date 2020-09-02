Cherry Capital Airport Holds Annual Fire Rescue Training

Cherry Capital Airport held their annual fire and rescue training on Wednesday.

It’s an event that puts emergency crews’ classroom instruction to the test.

They use propane along with a mock aircraft for crash and fire simulations.

Airport Director Kevin Klein says it not only certifies the airport it means all Traverse City firefighters will be trained to handle aircraft fires.

“If anything were to happen with an aircraft anywhere in our community we have trained firefighters throughout,” said Klein.

This training is required by the FAA for all airports across the country.