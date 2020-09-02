Suspect Summoned in Lake Co. Attempted Robbery

The Lake County Sheriff’s office says a 73-year-old woman and two men from Lake County escaped an attempted robbery.

The Lake County Sheriff’s office says on August 22 around 3 p.m., a woman and two male passengers were driving along West Baldwin Road.

That’s when a 26-year-old man on his bicycle stopped them. The suspect allegedly leaned into the passenger side window and attempted to take the woman’s purse and assaulted one of the men inside of the car.

The woman took off, dragging the suspects bike down the road.

Chief Deputy Chad Hurrle with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office says, “If people are trying to stop them in the roadway, they should be aware to roll up their windows, lock their doors and to be maybe back up and go around those people and have a cell phone handy to call 911.”

No one was sent to the hospital. Following the investigation, the Lake County Prosecutor summoned the suspect to appear in court for their arraignment, set for September 15.