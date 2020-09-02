Big Brothers Big Sisters Hosts Charity Golf Outing

Big Brothers Big Sisters could not have asked for better weather for their yearly golf outing.

The nonprofit is hosting their signature charity event at LochenHeath golf club Wednesday and Thursday. More than 200 golfers are signed up, and the 2020 event sold out quickly.

This year’s fundraiser was more important than ever as more children need support through these unusual times. The organization says it costs thousands for them to facilitate the mentorships and funds have been tight in 2020.

“We lost about $250,000 in budgeted revenue for this year because springtime is our biggest fundraising season,” said executive director, Cecelia Chesney, explaining how coronavirus has impacted the nonprofit. “This year in particular we’re really hoping to make up some of that.”

The group is hosting an online auction to raise more money. It will be live until Friday morning.

Check it out here.