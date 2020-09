Alpena Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash After Hitting Deer

State police say a motorcyclist’s life was likely saved because he was wearing a helmet when he hit a deer early Tuesday morning.

Troopers were called to M-32 at Lake Winyah Road in Alpena County around 5:30 Tuesday morning.

They say they found an Alpena man lying on the ground on the side of the road with injuries.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated.