Wyoming Man Charged with Assault, Reckless Driving in Benzie Co.

We now know the name of a Wyoming man charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless driving.

Michigan State Police say they arrested Todd Norris in downtown Beulah, in the early morning of August 22.

Benzie County Central Dispatch received multiple calls about a man driving out of control.

Police say Norris was chasing another man on foot and then got in his car to chase him down.

Norris was arrested after state police found him lying next to a truck.

Norris claimed he was chasing a man who was trying to steal his car.

But the victim actually called 911 after Norris came running at him when he saw the truck left unattended in the middle of the road.