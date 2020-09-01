US Wildlife Officials Look to Remove Gray Wolf Protections

The Trump administration is looking at lifting endangered species protections for gray wolves across most of the nation by the end of the year.

The director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says that a final decision on the predators’ legal status in the lower 48 states is very close to happening.

More than 6,000 wolves now roam Michigan and other portions of the western Great Lakes and northern Rocky Mountains.

A federal judge in 2014 restored protection for the animals in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, a decision upheld by an appeals court in 2017.