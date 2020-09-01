Traverse City Area Virtual Literacy & STEM Episodes for Elementary Kids Extended through September

Being able to provide learning opportunities for children, even though virtual platforms is critical, especially when some students are learning from home right now. That’s why Traverse City Area Public Schools along with the City Opera house and a stem-focused nonprofit in Traverse City called Newton’s Road, is extending a virtual summer reading program through September.

The episodes of “Live from the Opera House: It’s Storytime!” started in August with guest readers to help with summer learning for kids. The program focuses on elementary kids and their families and provides learning resources.

Different northern Michigan community leaders and educators are featured in the virtual events and read a story to the kids along with an educational STEM activity.

“It starts with a read aloud. We’ve got a guest reader who comes in and read a really cool book that’s connected to their life in some way. Then we do a STEM activity that’s related to the book. The idea is that this guest reader has some experience or something they can bring to the table to help inspire students, help kids think about potential careers they maybe didn’t think about before,” says executive director of communications for Traverse City Area Public Schools, Christine Guitar.

Belle Tire is the reading series underwriter and is providing support for the free virtual events.

If you’d like more information about the Storytime events including the guest readers and the schedule click here.