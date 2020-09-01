Sudan Signs Peace Agreement with Rebel Alliance 

The Sudanese government and a key rebel alliance have signed a peace agreement, ending nearly 20 years of conflict.

The deal was signed in the presence of South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit Monday.

It ends 17 years of conflict in the region and lays the foundation for the democratic transition in the country after the ousting of the former dictator Omar al-Bashir.

The U.N. estimates that more than 300,000 people were killed during Sudan’s military campaign in Darfur between 2003 and 2008.