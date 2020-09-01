St. Michael Academy Donates Thousands of Books to Bishop Baraga School Rebuilding After Storm Damage

One Northern Michigan catholic school has stepped up to help another rebuilding after a severe summer storm.

Bishop Baraga Catholic School in Cheboygan was severely damaged by a storm in July.

The school’s library was a complete loss.

In Petoskey, St. Michael Academy parents wanted to help build their library back.

With community support, they were able to collect thousands of books to donate to the school.

“This was one small way we could bring a little bit of a silver lining with new books and people really felt similarly and helped to bring the joy,” said Marie Law, executive director of the St. Michael Foundation.

“It’s just good to know that I helped,” said student Cooper Kernicki. “It’s a fuzzy feeling.”

Bishop Baraga says they are *o thankful for the donation and all the community support.