Recycling Paper Documents with Ms. Green Shredding Services

When it comes to those personal paper documents like old medical bills or bank statements, it’s best to not only recycle them but to make sure your confidential information is not made public. That’s where Ms. Green Shredding and Recycling Services in Cadillac comes in.

The facility gladly accepts your old documents and will shred them, all to make sure personal data like social security numbers and financial information is properly destroyed. The materials are then sent out to be made into brand new office paper, paper towel, and toilet paper.

Ms. Green Shredding and Recycling also accepts bulk documents from area businesses as well that need to be safely recycled.

If you’d like to bring documents to be shredded, you can do so on the second Saturday of the month from 9 to 1 p.m. or you can call to make an appointment.

There is a $5 fee to have the paper shredded.

