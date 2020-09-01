Pres. Trump Headed to Kenosha Despite City Officials’ Plea to Reschedule

The president is headed to Kenosha, Wisconsin, the city at the center of the most recent civil justice protests.

His visit on Tuesday comes as local leaders and the governor of Wisconsin are asking the president to put his visit on hold.

The city erupted into protest last week after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Then just two days later, three people were shot during protests. Two of them were killed.

Now as the president prepares to make the trip, protests still continue. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian says he fears it’s too soon for this kind of visit.

“I think that Kenosha at this present time needs peace and needs to heal,” he said. “It would have been nice if it had waited a while, little longer down the road but it is what it is.”

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says, “Should be here? Some think he should, and some think he shouldn’t. For me to give my opinion, truthfully, on that right now—it doesn’t matter. I know that he is coming and we’re going to be doing our best to protect him.”

The White House press secretary says the president will be making the trip despite the requests.

The president plans to meet with local law enforcement and business owners, as well as check out the damage in city limits.