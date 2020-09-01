Northern Michigan Begins Final Push for Complete Census Count

This month is the final month of counting efforts for the U.S. Census across the country.

Michigan has a self-response rate of 70%, the fifth best in the nation.

But several northern Michigan counties have response rates well below that.

The clock is ticking for people across Michigan to complete the census. While the state as a whole is doing well, some northern Michigan counties still have low response rates including, Lake, Oscoda and Mackinac Counties.

“Simply being counted in the census helps drive federal dollars to help support healthcare programs like Medicare, Medicare, your local health clinics, but also the roads get some funding as well as our senior nutrition programs, school literacy program the list is very extensive,” said Kerry Ebersole Singh, Director of the Michigan 2020 Census.

Networks Northwest has launched an effort to help improve count numbers in northern Michigan in September. They say communities lose $1,800 per person, per year, for the next ten years for every person not counted in the census. The count also impacts legislative representation.

“As a rural area, if we want a greater investment by our governments in our communities, it’s really incumbent on us to participate, to have a high participation rate so we can get as close to a complete count as possible,” said Matt McCauley, CEO of Networks Northwest.

And it’s often the more rural and under counted communities that can use federal dollars tied to the census the most.

“At the end of the day, these are our federal tax dollars. Just being counted in the census is just one of the ways we can get them back into our communities instead of them being allocated elsewhere. Just being counted helps bring the resources back to our communities,” said Ebersole Singh.

