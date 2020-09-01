MTM On The Road: The Wild Pumpkin Hosting New Event, Sunflower Days

As the temperatures begin to cool off a bit, it’s reminding everyone that fall is just around the corner.

With fall comes cider, donuts and sunflowers!

The Wild Pumpkin in Beaverton has a field waiting for you to come take pictures and enjoy at their newest event.

Sunflower Days is an event where people are able to come and enjoy the sunflowers and even shop around the vendors.

It’s taking place Sept. 5, 6, 12 and 13.

You can even take home a sunflower for $1 a stem.

The rest of the farm will also be open so there’s tons to do for everyone.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, tells us everything you need to know about this new event.