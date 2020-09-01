Michigan Health Officials Make Change to COVID-19 Reporting Schedule

Changes to when the state reports coronavirus numbers and more schools reopening.

Right now the state is reporting almost 200 ongoing COVID-19 clusters or outbreaks.

The numbers that contribute to that will now be reported on a different schedule.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will now report cases, deaths and testing on its website Monday through Saturday.

The state says that’s because the weekend data is often erratic and lower than other days due to reduced testing and lab staffing.

Sunday and Monday data will be combined and reported on Mondays.

“At this time, reporting on Sunday rather than Monday is not critical to our understanding of the virus,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “This change will allow staff who have not had a real day off since February to get some relief and allow the department to prioritize more valuable data reporting, including school outbreak information.”