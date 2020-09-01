Manton Harvest Festival Moves Forward, With Changes

With other fairs and festivals canceled this year due to COVID-19, Manton wanted to continue their annual Labor Day weekend Harvest Festival.

“It’s our biggest event in the community,” said Manton Harvest Festival Committee President Mike Moffit. “It brings people together.”

Some of their festival events had to be canceled, including the firefighter’s pancake breakfast and Manton High School alumni banquet. This year, they plan on bringing some new acts to the festival.

“We have a lot of different events that are going to happen this year,” Moffit said. “We have our typical singing events that will happen. We have Slapstick Comedy Club coming in on Saturday night. That’s going to be something different that we’ve never done before.”

They’re also planning on hosting the lumber jack on Monday, a fan-favorite event.

“A lot of lumberjack competitions have been canceled,” Moffit said. “We expect a few more competitors at that to make it a little bit more interesting.”

Organizers say businesses have been especially helpful with their efforts on raising $20,000 to put the festival on.

“We have donation jars placed throughout the businesses in town here,” Moffit said. “People have been donating to those when they’re at the register. They’ll just drop a $5, $10, $20 in there and that has also been very beneficial for us.”

Cast Iron Kitchen has also hosted spaghetti dinners, with all proceeds going toward the festival.

“The biggest funds have come from those dinners,” Moffit said.

The Manton community has also been generous in their donations.

“We’ve seen some pretty sizable donations come from individuals,” said Latitude 44 owner Cory Danford. “They were a surprise to us and actually allowed this to happen this year.”

All events will follow COVID-19 guidelines and have extra safety precautions in place.

“We’ve been in contact with the health department, we’re following all their guidelines,” Moffit said. “There’ll be strategically placed throughout the park as a reminder to use that social distancing and wear a mask.”

Moffit said this is an important event for the community.

“It’s our last hurrah before everybody goes back and kinda does their thing throughout the winter season,” Moffit said. “It’s important to the community, it’s important to families to gather and get together one last time.”

More information the Harvest Festival and the lineup of acts can be found here.