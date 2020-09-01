Mancelona Man Charged in Mt. McSauba, AmericInn Break-Ins

Police say they caught a man who stole an ATV from a Charlevoix County Ski Hill.

Police arrested Johnny Rossman of Mancelona on Monday.

He’s charged with stealing, breaking and entering and safe breaking.

In July, the prosecutor says Rossman stole an ATV and other items from Mount McSauba Ski Hill and Summer Camp.

He’s also accused of breaking into the nearby AmericInn Hotel that same day

Police ended up finding the stolen ATV at a home in August.