Harbor Springs Man Arrested for Stealing Truck
A man working in Harbor Springs helped state police find stolen pickup truck and the man they say stole it.
Zachary Krebiehl-Power of Harbor Springs is charged with unlawfully driving away.
Troopers say a Ford Super Duty pickup was stolen from Aussie Watersports on M-72 in Grand Traverse County back on July 12.
A man working in Harbor Springs called police stating he saw the stolen vehicle.
Krebiehl-Power will be back in court on September 11.
The truck was returned to its owner.