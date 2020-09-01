Harbor Springs Man Arrested for Stealing Truck

A man working in Harbor Springs helped state police find stolen pickup truck and the man they say stole it.

Zachary Krebiehl-Power of Harbor Springs is charged with unlawfully driving away.

Troopers say a Ford Super Duty pickup was stolen from Aussie Watersports on M-72 in Grand Traverse County back on July 12.

A man working in Harbor Springs called police stating he saw the stolen vehicle.

Krebiehl-Power will be back in court on September 11.

The truck was returned to its owner.