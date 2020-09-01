Gym Owners Hope For Reopening News From Governor

After nearly six months of closure, many sectors of the economy are buzzing after reports say Governor Gretchen Whitmer is on the verge of reopening places like gyms, theaters and bowling alleys statewide this week.

She has a press conference schedule for Wednesday afternoon.

“Just trying to mentally hang in there,” says Beth Birgy, owner of MP Fit Club in Mt. Pleasant, “Never knowing a date was probably the hardest part.”

That date may be very soon, possibly next week.

These businesses are already open in the Upper Peninsula and Traverse City regions.

“For the longest time, our cases were super low and we were with Grand Rapids which, for a while, was kind of a hotspot,” says Birgy, “Then Up North wasn’t too far away and they are open.”

For Birgy and other gym owners, they at least have had the chance for outdoor classes since June.

“It doesn’t compare,” says Birgy, “It keeps our really good base members that are here with us all the time engaged but membership is definitely down.”

Now they may be able to move inside, where she has been preparing already for a compliant plan.

“Socially distant spaces,” says Birgy, “My plan is that we, as instructors, put equipment out. Have it fully sanitized. People will come in to their reserved spot and they’ll do their work out. They will exit and we will fully sanitize again before the next group is allowed to come in.”

Reports say the announcement will allow re-opening after Labor Day, about the time gyms start to see more business.

“As it’s starting to get cold, I’ve been a little worried about what the fall and winter is going to look like with continued closure,” says Birgy.

Once it’s official, she isn’t wasting another day.

“We’re ready to go,” says Birgy, “I plan on spending all of Labor Day weekend in here preparing for the hopeful news that we will get to open.”