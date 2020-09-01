Great Lakes Boat Building School Celebrates 15th Anniversary, Begins New Program

The Great Lakes Boat Building School is celebrating their 15th anniversary.

As if that’s not enough, they are also starting a brand-new program.

The school has built its name teaching students wooden boat building and restoration.

Their first students in the new marine service technology program starting this fall.

“We have partnered with Mercury Marine and we have just brought this new program online,” said Matt Edmondson, the school’s lead instructor.

“There is just a huge need now for marine technicians,” Edmondson said. “We are seeing so many marine businesses understaffed with good people so we really just tried to design the program around how we hit those good employee and customer service skills as well.”

The school combines classroom learning with hands-on projects aimed at creating a unique learning environment.

“We built the program to not only teach the skills but to build the environment of the learning space so it’s like being in a real workshop,” Edmondson said.

For student Chris Kaie, it’s the gratification of seeing the finished work that drew him to this craft.

“The most satisfying part is pulling the boat out of the garage and hitting the water,” Kaie said. “There’s always satisfaction at the end of everything you do in the boating world.”

To celebrate their anniversary and the launch of the new program, the school is hosting a Boat Yard Bash on Friday, September 4 from 4 pm – 8 pm. It will be outdoors and follow all COVID-19 safety protocols.

