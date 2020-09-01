GoFundMe Made for Injured GT Metro Firefighter

After a gruesome injury last Friday, one firefighter’s coworkers are finding a way to help him back on his feet.

20 year firefighter Randy Rittenhouse fell off his roof Friday night while remodeling and he sustained significant injuries including broken ribs, back, and a collapsed lung.

To help cover expenses for medical bills, several coworkers created a GoFundMe on Randy’s behalf, with a $10,000 goal.

So far they’ve raised more than $6,000.

The GT Metro Fire Chief says Randy has always offered a helping hand, and it’s great to see the community return the favor.

“He isn’t asking for help, but it’s like I said, hey Randy you know it’s time for you to accept some thanks and some help back from your fellow coworkers. And so he’s struggling with this a little bit but it comes to the point where you’re beat up this bad, and the bills are coming in; I think this will be a nice benefit for him,” said Pat Parker, Fire Chief.

Click here for the GoFundMe page.