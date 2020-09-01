GoFundMe Created for Scholarship in Honor of Ogemaw Co. Cross-Country Runner Killed in Crash
The Ogemaw County teen who tragically died over the weekend after being hit by a car now has a GoFundMe page to help build a scholarship in his name.
Logan Mills was hit while out running with a group of high school cross-country runners.
The sheriff’s office says it happened when one car t-boned another car, causing it lose control and hit Logan.
He was taken to a Flint hospital where he later died.
Logan’s high school team was preparing for its first meet this Thursday.
There is now a GoFundMe page to help build a scholarship fund in his honor.
The family plans to give $2,500 a year to a local student until the fund runs out.