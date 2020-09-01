GoFundMe Created for Scholarship in Honor of Ogemaw Co. Cross-Country Runner Killed in Crash

The Ogemaw County teen who tragically died over the weekend after being hit by a car now has a GoFundMe page to help build a scholarship in his name.

Logan Mills was hit while out running with a group of high school cross-country runners.

The sheriff’s office says it happened when one car t-boned another car, causing it lose control and hit Logan.

He was taken to a Flint hospital where he later died.

Logan’s high school team was preparing for its first meet this Thursday.

There is now a GoFundMe page to help build a scholarship fund in his honor.

The family plans to give $2,500 a year to a local student until the fund runs out.