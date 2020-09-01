EGLE Sends Status Report to Gov. Whitmer on Failure of Dams in Mid Michigan, Outlines Temporary Plan

In May, a historic rain event led to the failure of the Edenville and Sanford Dams and catastrophic 500-year flood in Gladwin and Midland Counties.

The flood displaced more than 11,000 people, damaged 2,500 structures and caused an estimated $250 million in damages.

Since then, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has worked with local, state and federal agencies to assess the damages. On Tuesday, EGLE released the report they sent to Governor Gretchen Whitmer on its plans moving forward.

Dam Safety Engineer Luke Trumble with the Department of Environmental Quality, says since May, EGLE has reached out to Boyce Hydro, the current owner of the dams, to make the necessary assessments of the damage.

“It is part of the analysis that we had directed Boyce to do as early as May, start looking at those things, what’s the remaining structure integrity of the dam and what’s the remaining hydraulic capacity of the dam,” says Trumble.

EGLE says, however, Boyce Hydro has not been compliant with the state’s request.

Teresa Seidel, water resource division director with the DEQ, says “Boyce has failed to step forward and take on the report that they were supposed to do to do the evaluation that EGLE has done.”

Now, EGLE plans to issue an emergency order to take over and perform the needed work.

Seidel says, “What normally happens in this situation where we issue an emergency order, which again is very rare, is that we will turn those costs back to over Boyce to reimburse the state. Now obviously those things are going to be a little tremendous right now as Boyce is filing for bankruptcy, but it’s important to get this action done in a safety perspective.”

EGLE says in order to ensure the safety and stability of the Edenville Dam, solutions need to be made immediately.

Trumble says they need to work with the Michigan Department of Transportation to modify the Tobacco River spillway that leads into the west side of Wixom Lake.

“The design would be to modify the dams so that those water levels don’t raise above a level that’s tolerable, that’s safe and that wouldn’t cause additional damage to the dam in the future,” says Trumble.

They hope to complete this by spring 2021 so that the remaining structure of the Edenville dam is stable in case of another high-water level event.

Trumble says, “This would address the immediate concerns with, as we move in to the spring, where we could definitely get a better chance of high flows again; that the dam is stable and secure and that another failure event doesn’t happen again.”

EGLE says a more long-term solution won’t come for another four to six years.

Hugh McDiarmid, communications manager at EGLE, says “This is a marathon, not a sprint to get these investigations completed, to get some conclusions determined and some solutions moving forward.”

In the report, EGLE is also planning to hire a third dam safety inspector and create a Michigan Dam Safety Task Force.

Members of the Task Force will be released this week. They include people from public, private, academic, tribal and environmental sectors and will focus on how to improve dam safety in Michigan.