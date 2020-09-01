Chippewa Co. Fire Destroys Duplex

A midday fire in Chippewa County destroyed a duplex that housed two families.

The fire started around 11:30 Tuesday morning in Kincheloe on Shadow Wood Lane.

Several area fire departments responded but could not save the building.

Friends of one family say that a teen daughter saw flames and got the other four out of the apartment including three young children.

No official word if anybody was home in the other apartment.

Since the fire occurred on tribal land, Sault Tribal Police will be investigating the cause.

A GoFundMe site has been set up to help out.