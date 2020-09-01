Central Lake Lions Club Member Grows Out Hair for Pediatric Cancer Charities

A local Lions Club member has grown out his mane for a good cause.

Central Lake Lions Club District Governor Rod Leathers had not gotten a haircut since last December.

When COVID-19 closed down all barbershops in the state, Rod and his wife decided to use the opportunity to grow his hair out for charities in support of pediatric cancer.

So far, the campaign is almost halfway to its $7,500 goal.

Rod says it’s great to see people willing to donate even during the pandemic.

“It seems like right now people are even more generous than they’ve been in the past, they realize that people are in the need and they’re more than willing to help out and give. Our little town of Central Lake has always been that way, everyone comes together when there’s a need,” Rod said.

On October 10, Rod’s mane will finally get the cut.

It will be live streamed on Facebook and Zoom.

Click here to donate.