Banksy’s Pink Rescue Boat Saves Refugees From Mediterranean Sea

British street artist and activist Banksy is busy at work, but not at his usual art.

Banksy funded a rescue boat to help migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.

The bright pink ship was painted by Banksy and named Louise Michel after a French anarchist. The goal of the Louise Michel project is to rescue anyone in peril without prejudice.

Its first mission happened last Thursday when it rescued around 90 people from Libya.

This past weekend the vessel went out for a second trip, helping more than 250 people.

All the migrants were transferred to another ship to wait for permission to disembark at a European port.