Who are you?

“I’m Kirsten Ross, formerly Kirsten Skiles, so you’ll see my business info as K. Skiles Studio.”

What is your favorite medium?

“Metal, then fiber arts.”

What was your inspiration?

“Nature, botanical illustration, drawing leaves, and plants.”

What do you want people to take away from your art?

“A sense of magic, feeling magical and connected to nature when they wear or display my work.”

