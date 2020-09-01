ArtBright Project Creates Kits for those Affected by COVID-19

We are big fans of art here on ‘The Four’, whether it’s participating or appreciating. While in quarantine, an Interlochen woman found others really needed art too. So, she took it upon herself to help. Michelle Dunaway, and photojournalist Greg Miller, learned more about ArtBright, and how you can get involved.

“ArtBright is a peer to peer resource, and it originally started when I was giving away food baskets, personal care items, and other household needs,” says creator, Kristin Celeste.

She started the project by giving them as gifts inside Easter Baskets. “Our first art kit was very little. It would come with a magic wand that the kids could put together”. Almost 600 kits later, ArtBright has grown its kits to include recycled craft items to Crayola products.

“Kids, and their families, need to use their imaginations more than ever, and these kits are helping them cope through this very stressful time”.

Kristin wants to continue her project, and in order to do this, she is asking for donations. “I have purchased quite a few art supplies, and families are loving them,” said Kristen. “I want to keep this going, so I started a Go Fund Me page to help with the cost of supplies”.

You can meet Kristin in person and pick up an art kit at the Art and Vendor fair happening on September 19 from 10 AM – 3 PM at the Grand Traverse Commons. The kits will be available for purchase for a donation at $10 per kit.

For more information about ArtBright, click here.

To make a virtual donation on ArtBright’s Go Fund Me page, click here.