A Warm Summer – Now Cooling Down

Well, it’s officially the first day of September and with the first-day fall. With that comes a new climate report for this past summer.

This summer broke several records for rainfall and temperatures across Northern Michigan but we will start by looking at the rain.

Most areas were pretty dry halfway through the summer, despite that Sault Ste. Marie saw over 13 inches of rain, which is almost 5 inches above average! Making it the 8th wettest summer on record.

Both Traverse City and Gaylord also saw record-breaking rainfall. Traverse City had the wettest summer on record! Gaylord had the 9th wettest summer.

Temperatures records were also broken in Traverse City, Sault Ste. Marie and Houghton Lake!

All ranking in the top 10 warmest summers on record.

So, summer is now behind us but it’s a little early to guess what this season will look like, we can look at the next 10 days. Michigan will be getting much cooler with daytime temperatures predicted to fall well below normal. We are also expecting to see more wet weather in the next ten days.