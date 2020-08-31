Wexford Co. Woman Stabbed Outside Home, Sheriff Says No Danger to Public

A woman is recovering Monday morning after the Wexford County Sheriff says she was stabbed in the middle of the night outside her home.

Deputies, EMS, and the Michigan State Police received the call around 2:15 a.m.

The sheriff says she was outside her home in Clam Lake Township. That’s when someone approached her from behind, stabbed her once, then ran off.

Her injury is not life threatening and she is in stable condition.

The suspect, weapon, and direction the suspect ran are all unknown. But the sheriff said in a release “there does not appear to be a danger to the public.”