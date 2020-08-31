Troopers Investigating Montcalm County Drowning

State police are looking into what led to a Montcalm County man drowning Sunday.

Troopers were called to John Williams’ home in Greenville around noon Sunday after not being seen since 1:30 that morning.

A canine team and drone searched a nearby wooded area in hopes of finding him.

The MSP search team eventually found Williams’ body in Horseshoe Lake, about 40-feet offshore in 13 feet of water.

State police say alcohol could have been a factor in the drowning.