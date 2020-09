Police arrested a woman from Ludington, accused of delivering and having multiple drugs.

On August 19, the SSCENT Narcotics Team pulled over and arrested Renee Moline in Mason County.

Investigators say they found fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and a large sum of money in her car.

She’s now charged with two counts of maintaining a drug house or vehicle.

Moline is currently being kept in the Mason County Jail.