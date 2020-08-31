Rising Waters, Rising Concerns: Part 7

Before the Point Iroquois Lighthouse was built, a bloody battle was fought near those grounds.

An invading tribe of Iroquois from the New York area were preparing for battle to try to monopolize the fur trade.

But the local Ojibwe caught them off guard and went to war. This all happened in 1662.

We take you to Bay Mills in the Upper Peninsula and show you why they’re worried about some of those lands all these centuries later in this month’s Rising Waters, Rising Concerns.

“There’s what we call Mission Hill up the road. It’s very high and you can see everywhere. They saw smoke coming and they went to check it out and, sure enough, they were preparing for battle,” explained historian Paula Carrick with the Bay Mills Indian Community. “They were doing their four-day feasting and dancing, what the legend says, and so we waited for the fourth day after they were tired and went in and annihilated them.”

Hundreds died. The invading force got strung up on the beach.

“Our people who died in that battle are buried here in a mass grave here. We did do ground-penetrating radar in 1995 and there is a mass grave here,” explained Paula.

They did another GPR search here last fall.

“There is a lot. They picked up a lot more that was counted on that, I believe over 1800,” said Paula.

They are buried under spirit houses.

“We believe it’s a four-day journey to the happy hunting grounds or to the other side. We always face them east, is that the direction where we came from, and we put a hole on this side and things are put in there that they’re going to need on their journey,” said Paula.

Down the coast in 2017, they lost 10-15 feet of beach. That’s when Paula got worried.

“The waters are rising, and I understand everybody is having this problem and sure enough it’s just starting to wash out from the waves and the high water that’s happening right here, so I have a big concern,” explained Paula.

She applied for and received a $455,000 grant from the Army Corps of Engineers to come up with a solution so this sacred ground doesn’t get washed into the St. Marys River.

“I’m waiting for the results of that for solutions on how to stop these banks from eroding to protect our burial ground,” explained Paula.

Because their history means everything to them.

“These are my relatives. We were always taught to protect our burial ground. You respect them, you respect your elders. We were taught to respect your elders. They are our elders,” said Paula.