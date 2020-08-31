Pres. Trump Suggests Federal Response to Jacob Blake Protests

The president is once again threatening to bring in federal forces as police brutality protests continue around the country.

Things in Kenosha, Wisconsin have calmed down more than a week after protests erupted following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

But in Portland, protests are beginning to intensify where social justice demonstrators and counter protesters clashed.

One man who reportedly belonged to a far-right group based in Portland was shot and killed. And protesters in the nation’s capital were dispersed using tear gas.

The president tweeted Sunday calling for law and order and suggesting he may bring in federal law enforcement if governors can’t take care of the violence.

President Trump will visit Kenosha on Tuesday to meet with law enforcement and survey the worst damage.

LAW & ORDER!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

.@MayorBowser should arrest these agitators and thugs!Clean up D.C. or the Federal Government will do it for you. Enough!!! @MayorBowser https://t.co/45RzrDqw1q — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

The National Guard is Ready, Willing and Able. All the Governor has to do is call! https://t.co/iRe5ExgRGO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

Our great National Guard could solve these problems in less than 1 hour. Local authorities must ask before it is too late. People of Portland, and other Democrat run cities, are disgusted with Schumer, Pelosi, and thier local “leaders”. They want Law & Order! https://t.co/f6LOKcf7BU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020