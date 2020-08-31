Pres. Trump Suggests Federal Response to Jacob Blake Protests

The president is once again threatening to bring in federal forces as police brutality protests continue around the country.

Things in Kenosha, Wisconsin have calmed down more than a week after protests erupted following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

But in Portland, protests are beginning to intensify where social justice demonstrators and counter protesters clashed.

One man who reportedly belonged to a far-right group based in Portland was shot and killed. And protesters in the nation’s capital were dispersed using tear gas.

The president tweeted Sunday calling for law and order and suggesting he may bring in federal law enforcement if governors can’t take care of the violence.

President Trump will visit Kenosha on Tuesday to meet with law enforcement and survey the worst damage.

