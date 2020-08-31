Northern Michigan Marks International Overdose Awareness Day

Monday marked International Overdose Awareness Day.

It’s a day meant to spread awareness about drug overdoses and offer support to those impacted by the opioid crisis.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also announced a new program Monday to try and help reduce overdose deaths.

It will allow EMS to leave Naloxone kits with overdose patients they save using Naloxone.

Local police departments say there are several resources available if you or someone you love struggles with drug use.

“Just don’t be afraid to reach out. People are here to help. The police, we have resources, our Angel Program so there’s just a lot help and that’s what we’re here for,” said Trooper David Prichard

MDHHS says numbers show overdose calls rose 33% from April to May of this year and remain high.