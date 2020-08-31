Menu Monday: Pere Marquette Bistro & Catering Company

Housed in a historic building right in Downtown Reed City, the Pere Marquette Bistro and Catering brings fresh, local food to hungry guests from near and far. With a menu that has something for everyone, it’s become a destination – for a good reason.

Just a little ways from the Reed City Depot, cyclists and walkers are able to sit, rest, and relax while enjoying some delicious food. “We do a little bit of everything,” says owner, Deb Ahlich. “We use lots of fresh vegetables and fruits for refreshing and energizing dishes – perfect for those who are looking for a light meal during their trail trips”.

For hours and menu options at the Pere Marquette Bistro and Catering Company, click here.