Marion Schools Adds Sanitary Items to Request for School Supplies Donations

Schools around Northern Michigan continue to welcome students for the new school year, and with that comes the need for school supplies.

Marion Public Schools is holding a school supply drive for things like backpacks, pencils, notebooks and scissors.

But this year, High School Principal and Athletic Director Danyel Prielipp says they are also in need of even more than the usual school supplies. Like Lysol wipes, Kleenex, and hand sanitizer.

“I believe in the elementary school, parents are used to getting that class list of this is what we need, this is the supplies,” Prielipp says. “And in the high school we don’t typically ask for that kind of stuff, and this year we have to sanitize after every single class. We absolutely need Lysol wipes, Kleenex, hand sanitizer. We’re finding that those are very hard to find right now.”

Marion Public Schools starts on Wednesday this week. You can drop off donations at the high school office.