Large Heart Statue Placed in Downtown Sanford As A Symbol of Hope

A large heart statue has been put up in downtown Sanford symbolizing hope and perseverance after the devastation left behind by the floods earlier this year.

ZENTX, a creative design and fabrication company in Freeland, donated the statue.

Inside will be 400 smaller hearts decorated by people affected by the floods.

Sanford Village President Dolores Porte says the statue will be a good reminder of the support the area has received and what it means to be Sanford Strong.

“I think it’s going to be a very emotional experience because at first, we were just busy cleaning and rebuilding,” says Porte. “I think the gravity of the situation has really set in with people and there’s a lot of grief right now about what we’ve all lost here.”

Anyone is able to decorate a heart. Delores says they’ll start out will 400 but could add more if needed.