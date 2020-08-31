Historic White Pine Village’s Newest Exhibits: Beyond the Game, Traveling in Time

The Mason County Historical Society is eager to welcome you to two new exhibits at the Historic White Pine Village.

They teamed up with the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame to put together the Beyond the Game exhibit.

The exhibit features the history of many sports on a local and national level while also exploring the life lessons sports teach.

The Traveling in Time exhibit is also open now.

There are seven historic and iconic cars from 1917 to 1967, including the Detroit Electric Opera Coupe owned by a lumber baron from Ludington.

Executive Director Rebecca Berringer says, “Then there’s several other cars in there that touch on the development of cars over time. And then with the sports exhibit being so close to that, we’ve built on that exhibit with the connection to the Sports Hall of Fame with some of the different photographs of MVP players and vehicles that were given to them in the time.”

The historical society plans to open an additional exhibit in November about the ’40s Armistice Day Blizzard.