Healthy Living: Crisis Within a Crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a crisis within a crisis: a mental health emergency.

Compared to a 2018 survey, adults in the U.S. are now eight times more likely to feel serious mental distress.

In Healthy Living, Courtney Hunter explains how researchers are taking a hard look at what works and what doesn’t when it comes to helping those suffering from depression and anxiety.

Artificial intelligence may also soon play a critical role in choosing which depression therapy is best for patients.

Researchers at UT Southwestern have developed a computer that can accurately predict whether an antidepressant will work based on a patient’s brain activity.