Emmet Co. Prosecutor Reviews Charges After Man Kills 2 Geese at Golf Course
The Emmet County Prosecutor is reviewing charges after an elderly man admitted to killing two geese out of season.
A conservation officer was called to a golf course in the northern part of the county about a month ago.
The DNR says an older man with Parkinson’s disease was shooting a 22-caliber rifle in all directions.
Some golf course employees were concerned and hid behind a pile of lumber.
The man initially denied being involved, but he eventually admitted to killing two geese.
A report and warrant request were submitted to the prosecutor’s office.