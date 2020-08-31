Emmet Co. Prosecutor Reviews Charges After Man Kills 2 Geese at Golf Course

The Emmet County Prosecutor is reviewing charges after an elderly man admitted to killing two geese out of season.

A conservation officer was called to a golf course in the northern part of the county about a month ago.

The DNR says an older man with Parkinson’s disease was shooting a 22-caliber rifle in all directions.

Some golf course employees were concerned and hid behind a pile of lumber.

The man initially denied being involved, but he eventually admitted to killing two geese.

A report and warrant request were submitted to the prosecutor’s office.