Colleges Across U.S. Battle COVID-19 Outbreaks

The majority of the U.S. is seeing a drop in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths.

But as we seem to be moving in the right direction, many colleges are battling spikes on campus.

At the University of Kansas, nine fraternity houses are at the center of a 474 case spike.

And Arizona State is battling a breakout of their own with 452 students infected.

But college campus breakouts are not the only obstacle facing the nation. Now areas impacted by hurricane Laura are struggling to keep up with testing and a backlog of cases.

GOV. John Bel Edwards says, “When you put them both together, it’s extremely challenging.”

Starting Monday, California is moving to a regional tier system for reopening similar to the reopening system put in place here in Michigan.