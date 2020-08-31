Chippewa Co. Deputies Arrest Man for Child Abuse, Having Meth at Sugar Island Ferry

Police arrested a man at the Sugar Island Ferry this weekend.

They say he threatened to jump into the river while holding a little girl.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says it all started around noon on Saturday.

That’s when they got a call about a man out of control driving recklessly.

They say Donald Rice pulled his vehicle onto the ramp loading area blocking any vehicles from loading or unloading.

When he saw a border patrol agent, police say rice got out of his vehicle, grabbed a little girl from inside and ran to the river’s edge.

That’s when they say he threatened to jump in the river with the child.

A second, off duty border patrol agent just happened to be on the ferry and was able to help out.

Eventually, the child was secured and Rice was arrested.

Rice is now facing charges for child abuse and having meth.

Police say an intoxicated driving charge could be added after lab results.