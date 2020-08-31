Armed Man Leads to Police Search in Grand Traverse County

An armed man brought law enforcement from three different agencies to track him down in a heavily wooded area in Grand Traverse County.

The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office, Traverse City Police, and Michigan State Police all responded to the call late Monday morning. Investigators say the man went to a home off of Freedom and Blair Town Hall Roads in Paradise Township – several miles west of Kingsley. That’s where the Sheriff’s Office says he threatened homeowners –people he knew – while armed with a handgun. When deputies arrived the man ran off into the woods.

Capt. Chris Clark with the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office says, “The suspect fled into the woods to the west with the handgun. The Sheriff’s office along with the State Police set up a perimeter and began utilizing K-9s for the search as well as the Sheriff’s Office drone in the area.”

After about 90 minutes, the man surrendered peacefully and was arrested. The Sheriff’s Office says they believe the 38 year old man is also connected to an attempted home break-in from the night before, in Blair Township. Clark says the man also knew the homeowner there. While he began a high-speed getaway Sunday night, deputies called off the pursuit; in part due to the time of night, the high speeds, and the fact that investigators already knew the identity of who they were looking for.

The man is in jail and now faces charges for Fleeing and Eluding from Sunday’s incident; and Felonious Assault for Monday’s events. Clark says Michigan State Police are taking over the investigation.