Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Old Mission Peninsula Home, Rare and Spectacular Views

In this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you to Old Mission Peninsula in Grand Traverse County to a beautiful house with a rare and spectacular view.

“Beautiful, exposed, wood beams, arched trusses, beautiful woodworking throughout the house,” said associate broker for Century 21 Northland Steve Scheppe.

All of that beautiful woodwork adds a rustic elegance to the home and is highlighted on the main floor.

“The main level offers a large family room with knotty pine finishes, hardwood flooring,” said Scheppe. “There is also a formal living room on the main floor, spacious kitchen, subzero appliances.”

The master suite takes up the north end of the main floor with its spacious bedroom with gas fireplace, master bath with steam shower, Jacuzzi tub and dual vanity.

Scheppe said “and one of the big features of the master bedroom is the fact that you can look out of either side of the room and get those big views of East and West Grand Traverse Bay.”

There are also beautiful views of the Bays from both bedrooms on the second floor but if you are looking to relax or entertain your guests, the lower level is the perfect spot.

“Great space for family recreation or your company,” he said “You’ve got a full kitchenette, theater room, recreation area with Jacuzzi and sauna and then you’ve also got a full bath and guest room for company.”

The lower level also has two walk outs that lead to some great outdoor features.

“You’ve got this hardscaped patio here and then around the back of the house you’ve got a lower level cement patio and you’ve also got a deck that runs the entire length of the house,” said Scheppe. “So in terms of outdoor space, you’ve got endless options and great entertainment space.”

Your outdoor options don’t end on the homes two acre lot.

There are plenty of recreation opportunities just beyond the front door as well.

“The location is an easy commute to downtown Traverse City, you’ve got I believe 10 wineries on Old Mission Peninsula that you’ve got easy access to,” he said. “That among the bike ability of Old Mission Peninsula, this whole development has a nature walking trail, tennis courts, you’ve got a lot of outdoor living lifestyle here.”

Click here for the listing of this Amazing Northern Michigan Home.

Old Mission Peninsula Home 1

Old Mission Peninsula Home 2

Old Mission Peninsula Home 3

Old Mission Peninsula Home 4



Old Mission Peninsula Home 5

Old Mission Peninsula Home 6

Old Mission Peninsula Home 7

Old Mission Peninsula Home 8



Old Mission Peninsula Home 9

Old Mission Peninsula Home 10

Old Mission Peninsula Home 11

Old Mission Peninsula Home 12



Old Mission Peninsula Home 13

Old Mission Peninsula Home 14

Old Mission Peninsula Home 15

Old Mission Peninsula Home 16



Old Mission Peninsula Home 17