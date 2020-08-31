Addiction Treatment Services, Families Against Narcotics Hold Overdose Awareness Walk

Monday is International Overdose Awareness Day, aimed at remembering and honoring those who have lost their struggle with addiction.

Addiction Treatment Services in Traverse City, as well as Families Against Narcotics held an overdose awareness walk at Historic Barns Park.

After a ceremony, participants were invited to walk the Judith Groleau Labyrinth in the park, as a way to remember and grieve for their lost loved ones.

Event organizers say that since most face to face support groups have been cancelled due to COVID-19, it’s extra important to reach out to those struggling with addiction.

“If you know somebody that’s struggling with addiction, give them a call, try to make face to face contact if you can, monitoring the social distancing guidelines that are in place to help that person out until we can get back to a more normal activity,” said Ken Kaufman.

Tuesday also marks the beginning of National Recovery Month.