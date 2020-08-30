Veteran Finishes 280 Mile Walk for Suicide Awareness

Travis Snyder has walked twenty-two miles a day for the past two weeks.

Each mile representing the twenty-two veterans who die by suicide every day.

With every step, Afghanistan veteran Travis Snyder wanted to honor those that have served our country and suffer from mental illness.

Snyder said, “The big picture is definitely what more can be done to find answers for a lot of these veterans. And not just veterans, but anyone that is working through mental health challenges.”

He says the stigma behind those challenges is what’s keeping many of those suffering from stepping forward.

“The biggest thing is just letting them know that the small things make a big difference. Such as being willing to listen and willing to be present for those that are reaching out,’ says Snyder.

His biggest goal is to start a conversation.

He says, “Talk more about this, and find solutions, and help guide each other through these challenges. But also, help those that are grieving from losing somebody that they care about.”

But even though he’s reached the end of his journey, he has seen many helping hands.

He’s met new faces and has seen familiar ones – each offering support as he was traveling.

He says, “By reaching out to me and offering whether that be a place to stay, or some kind of type of financial support, whatever it is. There are just so many good people out there that want to make a difference.”

Even after walking almost 300 hundred miles, Travis isn’t slowing down yet.

On Monday, he starts his journey at Grand Valley State with hopes of becoming a history teacher.