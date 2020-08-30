Michigan Reports 539 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths

Michigan health officials say 539 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Sunday.

The state’s total COVID-19 count is now 102,017.

With six additional lives lost, Michigan’s death toll is now 6,473.

As of Friday, officials say 76,151 residents have recovered.

Countrywide, 5,992,401 Americans have tested positive for the virus and 183,020 are reported as dead.

2,153,939 U.S. residents are listed as recovered according to John Hopkins University and Medicine,